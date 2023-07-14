Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $191.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

