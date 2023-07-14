Madison Asset Management LLC Has $27.30 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

