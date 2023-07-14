Geneva Partners LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 5.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.17.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.