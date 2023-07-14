Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,871 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

