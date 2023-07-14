Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

