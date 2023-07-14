Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,545 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 848,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LH opened at $211.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

