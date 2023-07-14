Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334,507 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “top pick” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

