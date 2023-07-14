Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

