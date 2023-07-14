Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $478.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.17 and its 200-day moving average is $444.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

