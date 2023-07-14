Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $165.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

