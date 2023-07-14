The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $328.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.73.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

