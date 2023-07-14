Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,792 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $265,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.43 and a 200-day moving average of $203.05.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CB. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.