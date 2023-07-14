Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.62 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.