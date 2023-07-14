FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PRU opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

