Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $349.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

