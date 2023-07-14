Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

