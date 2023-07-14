Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $457.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.