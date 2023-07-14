Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.62 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

