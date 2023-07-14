Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $577.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.29 and a 200 day moving average of $470.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $579.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.33.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.