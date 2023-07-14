Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,664 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.17.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

