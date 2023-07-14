PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

