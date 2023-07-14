Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.6% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 97,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.4 %

PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

