Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $182.17.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

