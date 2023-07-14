First National Trust Co Has $4.85 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 69,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,310,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 61,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

