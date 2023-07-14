Caprock Group LLC Has $524,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $147.63 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

