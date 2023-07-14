Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +17-20% yr/yr to ~$53.36-54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.24 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a top pick rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.71 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.26. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

