Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

CAG stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

