Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
CAG stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
- Deep Value Conagra Brands Pulls Into The Buy Zone
- Analysts Are Recommending Symbiotic In July, High Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.