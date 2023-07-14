Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $5,918,379 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.06.

DXCM stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 191.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $134.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

