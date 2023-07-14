Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 203,818 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 203,818 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $195,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after buying an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,813,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.43 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

