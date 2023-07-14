Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $337.03 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.42 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.77.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

