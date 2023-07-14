Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Microchip Technology worth $238,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 704,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,876.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 677,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 643,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

