Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,391 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 889,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Illinois Tool Works worth $216,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $4,955,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.77.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $249.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $254.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.