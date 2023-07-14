Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.