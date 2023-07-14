Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 6,745 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

