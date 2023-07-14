Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 10,834 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 148.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

