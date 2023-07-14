FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 845 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

