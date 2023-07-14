Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.33 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

