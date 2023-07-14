Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

