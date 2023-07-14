Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $298.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

