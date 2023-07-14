Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $292.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.62 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

