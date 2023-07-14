IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

