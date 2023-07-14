First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.96.

CSX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.72 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

