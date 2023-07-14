Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

