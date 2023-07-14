First National Trust Co Sells 700 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $56.70 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.