Socha Financial Group LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

