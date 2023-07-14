ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Insider Activity

ONEOK Trading Up 1.5 %

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.