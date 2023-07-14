The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walt Disney stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
