State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,043,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $166,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

