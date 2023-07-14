2,946 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $133.56 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

