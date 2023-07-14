Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $890,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

